EA's holiday-quarter revenue forecast misses estimates

FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the video-game publisher’s delayed launch of its popular “Battlefield V” game hurt the company in an already crowded holiday-season game slate.

The company forecast third-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.73 billion, below analysts’ average estimate of $2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

EA and other game publishers, including rivals Activision Blizzard Inc and Take Two Interactive Software Inc, have been challenged by the rise of games from the “battle royale” genre such as “Fortnite”.

Activision and Take-Two have already launched the latest versions of their popular game franchises, such as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” and “Red Dead Redemption 2”, making it a competitive holiday season for EA.

EA’s net income was $255 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $22 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, revenue was $1.22 billion, beating estimates of $1.18 billion.

In late August, EA said it would be delaying the launch of its highly anticipated ‘Battlefield V’ game by nearly a month to Nov. 20.

Due to the delay, the game publisher had cut its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to $5.20 billion from $5.55 billion.