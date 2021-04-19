UK's Elementis gets over 1 billion pound takeover bid from U.S.-based Innospec: Sky

(Reuters) - British chemical company Elementis Plc has got a fresh takeover bid from U.S.-based Innospec Inc that values it at over 1 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Monday.

Nasdaq-listed Innospec has approached its smaller UK peer for a cash-and-stock takeover deal, the report said here.

The companies would come under pressure to confirm the deal in stock market announcements on Tuesday, it added.

Neither Elementis nor Innospec immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.