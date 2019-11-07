Business News
November 7, 2019 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Eletrobras gets Bolsonaro approval for 9.9 billion reais capital increase

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA) said that President Jair Bolsonaro had approved a capital increase of up to 9.9 billion reais ($2.42 billion) that the company’s board was seeking.

Shareholders will consider the increase at an extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for 14 November, the company said in a filing late on Wednesday.

Eletrobras said the capital increase had nothing to do with a proposed privatization of the company.

Bolsonaro signed a bill on Tuesday for the privatization of Latin America’s largest power company and a sale of major state asset that must be approved by Congress.

The legislation may face strong resistance in Congress because the government dropped the idea of maintaining a golden share in Eletrobras that would give it a veto over any decisions the company makes after it is sold. Many lawmakers see this as necessary to guarantee the country’s security.

Reporting by Luciano Costa. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below