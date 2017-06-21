FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cost cuts could save Brazil's Eletrobras $750 million a year, CEO says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 21, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 2 months ago

Cost cuts could save Brazil's Eletrobras $750 million a year, CEO says

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Cost-cutting could generate annual savings of 2.5 billion reais ($750 million) at Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, underscoring the potential impact of a planned turnaround, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.

At an event in São Paulo, Ferreira said headcount could fall by 50 percent by the time the plan is fully implemented. The turnaround of the company known as Eletrobras envisages asset divestitures too, Ferreira Jr said, noting that it should "open ample room for cost-cutting."

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.