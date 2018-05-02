FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 2, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eletrobras reaches initial settlement in U.S. class action case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA) said on Wednesday it has reached a memorandum of understanding with holders of its American depository shares to settle a class action lawsuit by paying $14.75 million.

In a securities filing on Tuesday morning, Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, said the accord is subject to U.S. court approval.

“The agreement is meant to close all the current cases initiated by investors (in Eletrobras) that acquired ordinary and preferential shares ... represented by American Depository Shares,” the filing said.

    U.S. investors sued Eletrobras after the company reported large losses related to a sprawling corruption scandal in Brazil.

    The company has said it would look into settlement options, while also maintaining that it was a victim of wrongdoing and that it was collaborating with U.S. prosecutors.

    Eletrobras did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the potential agreement, the filing said.

    Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.