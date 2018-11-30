Brazil's Eletrobras to sell distribution company CEAL on Dec. 19

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA) will hold an auction on Dec. 19 to sell its subsidiary Companhia Energética de Alagoas (CEAL), the company said in a market filing on Friday.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, is selling several power distribution companies it used to own in Brazil’s Northern region as part of a plan to sell non-core assets and cut debt. It is expected to sell another distributor, Amazonas Energia, at an auction scheduled for on Dec. 10.