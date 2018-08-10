FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 10, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Auction to sell Eletrobras subsidiaries could be postponed: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An auction to sell four subsidiaries of Brazil’s state-controlled power company Eletrobras scheduled to take place on Aug. 30 could be postponed, a source closely following the sale process told Reuters on Friday.

The source, who asked not to be named because he did not want to discuss the issue publicly, said a postponement could happen if Brazil’s Senate fails to approve in time a bill considered crucial to attracting investors for the auction, in which Eletrobras will try to sell four of its regional power distribution companies.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.