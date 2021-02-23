Brazil may publish Eletrobras privatization decree on Tuesday, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is working to publish on Tuesday a provisional measure associated with its plans to privatize state-run electricity provider Eletrobras, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The provisional measure would allow development bank BNDES to work on the privatization of the company, and will likely appear in an extraordinary edition of the federal gazette on Tuesday, the sources said. One of the sources said that should “signal” to the market about President Jair Bolsonaro’s commitment to the sale after his decision to change the CEO of state-run Petrobras led to doubts over his divestiture plans.