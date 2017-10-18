Eletrobras to release rules for sale of six distributors in coming days

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras will release rules in coming days for the sale of six regional power distribution companies, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.
The sale of the underperforming, heavily indebted units is part of a divestiture program at the company known formally as Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA. Global power companies have shown interest in the process, depending on the conditions.
Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama