FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eletrobras to release rules for sale of six distributors in coming days
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 18, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 4 days ago

Eletrobras to release rules for sale of six distributors in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras will release rules in coming days for the sale of six regional power distribution companies, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.

A sign of Brazil's power company Eletrobras hangs outside its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The sale of the underperforming, heavily indebted units is part of a divestiture program at the company known formally as Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA. Global power companies have shown interest in the process, depending on the conditions.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.