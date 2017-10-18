Eletrobras to release rules for sale of six distributors in coming days

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras will release rules in coming days for the sale of six regional power distribution companies, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.

A sign of Brazil's power company Eletrobras hangs outside its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The sale of the underperforming, heavily indebted units is part of a divestiture program at the company known formally as Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA. Global power companies have shown interest in the process, depending on the conditions.