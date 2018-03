SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil’s largest power company, in two weeks will release terms, including minimum prices, for the sale of its stakes in power generation and power transmission projects in the country, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

CEO of Eletrobras, the state-owned Brazilian power company, Wilson Ferreira Junior gestures during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The company on June 7 will auction off stakes in 70 projects as part of a divestment plan to raise cash and cut debt, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said.