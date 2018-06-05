Eletrobras and EDF to study French-Brazilian nuclear cooperation

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA and French peer Electricite de France SA (EDF) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding to look into cooperation on nuclear energy, the Brazilian company known as Eletrobras said on Tuesday.

Eletrobras said its Eletronuclear division had also signed the MOU, agreeing to study potential collaboration with the French on finishing the Angra 3 plant and developing new nuclear reactors in Brazil.

Under the accord, EDF may also contribute expertise on the operation and maintenance of Angra 1 and Angra 2 under specific contracts to be defined.