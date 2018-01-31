Eletrobras seeks to solve U.S. class action lawsuits before privatization

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power company Eletrobras aims to solve class action lawsuits opened by investors against it in the United States before the process to privatize the company begins, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ferreira said in an interview that the company will evaluate eventual opportunities to settle the lawsuits. The CEO said the Brazilian government expects to eliminate legal hurdles for the privatization process in coming days.