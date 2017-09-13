Brazil to take longer to define Eletrobras privatization model: sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government may take until December to define a privatization model for state-controlled power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, after predicting finalized plans as early as this month, three government sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the government has yet to decide who will conduct a key study on the company’s assets, market value, debt and other indicators, including the government’s projected stake after the privatization, before the model can be closed.

Brazil’s energy minister, Fernando Coelho Filho, had said this week that the privatization model could be ready as early as this month.