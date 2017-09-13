FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to take longer to define Eletrobras privatization model: sources
September 13, 2017 / 10:08 PM / a month ago

Brazil to take longer to define Eletrobras privatization model: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government may take until December to define a privatization model for state-controlled power company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, after predicting finalized plans as early as this month, three government sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the government has yet to decide who will conduct a key study on the company’s assets, market value, debt and other indicators, including the government’s projected stake after the privatization, before the model can be closed.

Brazil’s energy minister, Fernando Coelho Filho, had said this week that the privatization model could be ready as early as this month.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira

