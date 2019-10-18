Business News
October 18, 2019 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Eletrobras privatization bill to be set in motion by early November: minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A privatization bill for state-controlled Brazilian power company Eletrobras SA ELECT6.SA will be sent to Congress by early November, the country’s mines and energy minister said on Friday, sending the company’s shares up almost 3%.

“I plan to deliver this project to Congress in person,” minister Bento Albuquerque told reporters on the sidelines of a power auction.

Alburquerque had previously said the bill would be sent to Congress in October.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by David Goodman

