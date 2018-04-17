FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Brazil looking to privatize Eletrobras via share offering: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will seek congressional approval for the privatization of utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA), known as Eletrobras, via a share offering instead of an outright sale, its political affairs minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Minister Carlos Marun said the dilution of state control of Brazil’s largest utility would be done by decree or some other executive measure that does not require the passage of a new law. The government has hoped to raise 12 billion reais ($3.5 billion) from the privatization.

    Reporting by Anthony Boadle

