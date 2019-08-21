Brazil's Eletrobras shares soar as Congress seen backing privatization push

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Preferred shares of Brazil state-controlled power utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA) rose over 12% to around 45 reais after House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday that Congress will renew efforts to privatize the company.

Speaking after a meeting with Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Maia said it is important to consider that resources committed to Eletrobras are affecting investments in education, health and infrastructure projects.