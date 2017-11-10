Eletrobras close to sell stakes in wind farms, power lines: CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will soon announce agreements to sell minority stakes in projects such as wind farms and power transmission lines, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr told Reuters on Friday.

The CEO of Eletrobras, as Brazil’s largest utility is known, said there is strong interest from investors in all of the stakes it is selling in 77 projects in the country. The Brazilian government has announced plans to privatize Eletrobras, but has yet to release the rules for the process.