Brazil's Eletrobras reports 77% profit fall

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras) (ELET6.SA) reported a 77% fall in first-quarter net profit to 307 million reais ($57 million) due to an adverse economic scenario and the impact of foreign exchange variations, a securities filing showed late on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5% to 2.8 billion reais, Eletrobras said.

Net revenue grew almost 8% t 6.9 billion reais.

The volume of electricity energy sold rose by 6% to 37 GWh, Eletrobras said.