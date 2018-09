SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Electric Group (601727.SS) gave up on negotiations to buy power transmission projects in Brazil from Eletrosul, a subsidiary of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA), or Eletrobras, according to a market filing on Friday.

In the filing released by Eletrobras, it says Shanghai Electric informed Brazil’s power sector regulator Aneel that it would not progress with the talks to acquire the projects.