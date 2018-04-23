Brazilian securities regulator sets May 18 for Eletropaulo auction

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian securities regulator CVM has determined that companies interested in acquiring Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA (ELPL3.SA) should deliver their bids in a live auction in Brazil’s stock exchange on May 18, the company said in securities filings over the weekend.

Eletropaulo shares opened up 5 percent at 30.30 reais on a bidding war between European groups Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) and Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) for Brazil’s largest power distribution company.

Competing bids may be presented in the Sao Paulo stock exchange on May 18. Three competitors have already presented bids: Brazil’s Neoenergia SA, controlled by Spain’s Iberdrola, Enel and Brazilian rival Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA) .

Late on Friday, Neoenergia presented a bid of 29.40 reais per Eletropaulo share, topping a former offer by Enel of 28 reais per share.

Newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday that Enel is ready to raise its bid.

The Brazilian utility, formally known as Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA, separately plans to call off a 1.5 billion reais ($439.51 million) follow-on offer, Valor reported, citing sources.

Eletropaulo’s board is expected to announce on Monday if the proposed capital raise will be called off or maintained, the company said on filings over the weekend. Brazilian securities regulator CVM questioned the capital raise on Friday. Eletropaulo had planned to issue up to 1.5 billion reais in new shares to reduce its debt.

Eletropaulo did not immediately respond to request for comment. Enel declined to comment.