SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil power company Eletropaulo Metropolitana said in a securities filing that Italy’s Enel has raised its takeover bid for the company to 32.20 reais per share.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel at their Rome headquarter November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The bid values Eletropaulo at 5.39 billion reais ($1.54 billion) and tops an offer by Neoenergia SA, controlled by Spain’s Iberdrola SA on Wednesday for the Brazilian company at 32.10 reais per share.