PARIS (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 250 jobs at its factory located near Strasbourg in Eastern France.

The company said it will reduce its payroll at the plant through a voluntary redundancy plan.

Eli Lilly currently employs 1,400 workers at the plant.