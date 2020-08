FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo and ticker symbol for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) said on Thursday it would buy Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, from private equity investment Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at $11 billion.

The deal comes at a time when the owner of the New York Stock Exchange is strengthening its focus on mortgage services.