Autogrill, asked on Elior unit sale, says keen on value creation options

MILAN (Reuters) - Asked about talk that France’s Elior (ELIOR.PA) was sounding out potential suitors for its airport and motorway catering unit, Italy’s Autogrill (AGL.MI) said it was ready to consider any opportunities that could create value for shareholders.

Food service group Elior has launched a review of strategic options for its concessions business, which handles catering in airports and motorways, as part of a broader plan to boost its growth.