Bids for French Elior's Areas catering unit due end January: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) - French catering group Elior expects bids for its Areas unit, which focuses on catering in railways and motorways, by the end of January, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The source also said that, based on analyst valuations, Elior (ELIOR.PA) hopes to raise 1.5 to 2 billion euros from the sale of Areas, whose 1.8 billion euro 2017-18 revenue accounted for 27 percent of Elior’s sales.

The source said that about ten investment funds - including Carlyle, KKR, Lone Star and Blackstone - are considering making a bid for Areas, and added that Elior has given a mandate for the deal to Morgan Stanley, which is associated with BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole CIB (CACIB).

A second source familiar with the situation said Italian catering group Autogrill (AGL.MI) is also considering a bid.