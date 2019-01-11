French caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) - France’s Elior wants bids for its Areas business, which focuses on railways and motorway catering, to be submitted by the end of January, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Elior (ELIOR.PA), which is Europe’s third-largest catering group, hopes to raise 1.5 to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) from the sale of Areas, whose 1.8 billion euro 2017-18 revenue accounted for nearly a third of its sales, the source said.

In November Elior said it planned to sell Areas to create value and boost growth, and around 10 private equity funds - including Carlyle, KKR, Lone Star and Blackstone - are considering making a bid it, the source added.

A second source said Italian catering group Autogrill (AGL.MI) is also considering making an offer, but French group Lagardere (LAGA.PA), which had earlier shown an interest in Areas, said last month it had decided not to bid.

Elior has given a mandate for the deal to U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley, (MS.N). French banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole CIB (CACIB) (CAGR.PA) are also involved with the sale process, the source said.

Analysts value Areas - which has core earnings of about 200 million euros - at 7.5 to 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) compared to 8 to 11 times for Autogrill or Britain’s SSP Group Plc (SSPG.L).

With 2017-18 revenue of 6.69 billion euros, Elior is well behind Britain’s Compass (CPG.L) and French Sodexo (EXHO.PA) which each have revenues that are more than three times this.

Shares in Elior have more than halved from mid-2017 highs following several profit warnings and the firm’s market capitalization has fallen to 2.56 billion euros.

The company’s return on equity, at 2.25 percent, is the lowest in the Thomson Reuters Europe Restaurant and Bars index. .TRXFLDEUPUREST