The logo catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Elior Group said on Wednesday it has entered into exclusive discussions with European private equity firm PAI Partners about a potential sale of its concession catering business.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported PAI Partners had emerged as the frontrunner in an auction for the business, edging out U.S. investment firm Lone Star and Swiss airline caterer Gategroup, part of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.