Brazil's CSN in talks to acquire cement maker Elizabeth

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian steelmaker CSN is close to acquiring cement company Cimento Elizabeth for roughly $250 million, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Elizabeth is controlled by investment firm Farallon Capital. In a statement, CSN confirmed the negotiations, without disclosing further detail. Farallon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CSN cement unit CSN Cimentos is planning for an initial public offering this year.