Brazil's CSN in talks to acquire cement maker Elizabeth - newspaper

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN is close to acquiring cement company Cimento Elizabeth for roughly $250 million, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.
Elizabeth is controlled by investment firm Farallon Capital. CSN and Farallon did not immediately reply a Reuters request for comment on the matter.
CSN cement unit CSN Cimentos is planning for an initial public offering this year.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely
