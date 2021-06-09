Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazil's CSN in talks to acquire cement maker Elizabeth - newspaper

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN is close to acquiring cement company Cimento Elizabeth for roughly $250 million, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Elizabeth is controlled by investment firm Farallon Capital. CSN and Farallon did not immediately reply a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

CSN cement unit CSN Cimentos is planning for an initial public offering this year.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

