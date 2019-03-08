Democratic Senator Warren calls for regulations on big tech companies

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrives a Senate Banking and Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is in the race for the 2020 nomination for U.S. President, is set to present a regulatory plan aimed at breaking up some of America's largest technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc, she wrote in a blog medium.com/@teamwarren/heres-how-we-can-break-up-big-tech-9ad9e0da324c post on Friday.

Warren, who represents Massachusetts, called for legislation that would prohibit platforms from offering a marketplace for commerce and participating in that marketplace. She also wanted to appoint regulators for “reversing illegal and anti-competitive tech mergers”.

She plans to force the rollback of some acquisitions by tech companies, the blog post said, including Facebook’s deals for WhatsApp and Instagram, Amazon’s deal for Whole Foods, and Google’s purchase of Waze, Nest and DoubleClick.