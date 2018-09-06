FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Elliott reviving push to overhaul Hyundai Motor: Bloomberg

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp is resuming its push for restructuring at the Hyundai Motor Group, months after the activist fund forced the South Korean automotive company to scrap an $8.4 billion deal, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A car dealer stands in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Billionaire Paul Singer's fund has called for the merger of some key units to bolster shareholder value and improve the group's structure, according to the report, citing an Aug. 14 letter from Elliott to Hyundai. (bloom.bg/2CrvfAG)

Elliott has invited Hyundai to discuss options including sale of car-parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co’s after-sale service business to affiliate Hyundai Motor Co, the report said.

The hedge fund has also suggested Hyundai could merge what’s left of the Mobis unit with logistics firm Hyundai Glovis Co.

Elliott and Hyundai were not immediately available for comment.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group shelved a restructuring plan which would have given the son of its aging chairman more control of the conglomerate, following opposition from investors including Elliott.

The company also dropped a series of subsequent deals which would have enabled family members to secure a major stake in itself.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

