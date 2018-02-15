FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 15, 2018 / 4:42 PM / in 20 hours

El Salvador frees woman imprisoned under anti-abortion laws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - An El Salvadoran woman, serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting her child, was freed on Thursday after the country’s Supreme Court reduced her sentence.

Since 1997, El Salvador has had one of the world’s most severe laws against women who have had abortions or those who are suspected of assisting others with abortions.

Prosecutors maintain that Teodora Vasquez, a 34-year-old chef, strangled her baby after it was born in 2007. Her lawyers said she had health complications and had suffered a stillbirth.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Vasquez appealed the 30-year penalty upheld by a lower court and El Salvador’s Supreme court reduced her sentence.

She has spent more than 10 years in jail.

“My effort has been worth it and now I‘m very happy to go back to my family again,” Vasquez said after leaving prison, surrounded by family and cheering human rights activists.

Amnesty International said the resolution was encouraging but that the case should help end the country’s ban, under which at least 27 other women are still incarcerated.

“El Salvador is still far from fully ensuring the rights of women and girls in the country,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.