September 19, 2019 / 11:44 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Former El Salvador president given two-year jail term for bribery

FILE PHOTO: El Salvador's former President Elias Antonio Saca waits at his hearing on corruption charges in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A court handed down a two-year prison sentence for bribery to former Salvadoran President Elias Antonio Saca, the attorney general’s office said on Thursday.

Saca, who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for misuse of public funds and money laundering, was found guilty of having bribed a court employee to obtain information about a case against him, the attorney general’s office said.

A judge will decide whether the two years will be added to his existing sentence.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

