Quake shakes El Salvador, authorities monitoring for damages

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A earthquake shook buildings in El Salvador on Monday evening, authorities said, but the temblor struck offshore and there were no immediate reports of damages.

The Central American country’s civil protection authorities said they were monitoring the situation, adding that there was no risk of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake had a magnitude of 5.9, upgrading its original reading of 5.7.

Reina Santos, 50, who lives in the central city of Santa Tecla, said she felt the earthquake as she was coming home.

“I was very afraid because the shaking was very strong,” she said.