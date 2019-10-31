European agency highlights blood clot risks from Pfizer's arthritis drug

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz could increase the risk of blood clots in the lungs and in deep veins, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday.

The agency said the drug should be used with caution in patients at high risk of blood clots and the latest recommendation is for people aged 65 or above.

EMA also recommended that the maintenance dose of 10 mg taken twice daily should not be used by patients with bowel disorder. (bit.ly/34mWCF7)

Earlier this year, the agency's safety committee recommended against doctors prescribing the 10 mg twice-daily dose in patients at high risk of blood clotting in the lungs. (bit.ly/34lXp9o)

Xeljanz brought in revenue of $599 million in the company’s third quarter ended Sept. 29.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.