RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A deal inked by Embraer (EMBR3.SA) to deliver 15 E175 aircraft to American Airlines (AAL.O) is worth $705 million at list prices, the Brazilian plane maker said on Thursday.

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

The planes will be included in Embraer’s backlog in the second quarter of 2018, and delivery should begin between March and November of next year, Embraer added in a filing.