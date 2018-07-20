Brazilian planemaker Embraer deliveries fall in the second quarter

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said in a securities filing on Friday it delivered 28 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the second quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File photo

Year on year, commercial planes deliveries fell 20 percent, while those of executive jets fell around 17 percent.

The company, which struck a deal with Boeing Co(BA.N) in July creating a $4.75 billion joint venture, also said it had a backlog that accounted for $17.4 billion at the end of June from $18.1 billion in March.

