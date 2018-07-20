FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 20, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazilian planemaker Embraer deliveries fall in the second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said in a securities filing on Friday it delivered 28 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the second quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File photo

Year on year, commercial planes deliveries fell 20 percent, while those of executive jets fell around 17 percent.

The company, which struck a deal with Boeing Co(BA.N) in July creating a $4.75 billion joint venture, also said it had a backlog that accounted for $17.4 billion at the end of June from $18.1 billion in March.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct the spelling error in the headline.)

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.