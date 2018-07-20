Brazilian planemaker Embraer deliveries fall in the second quarter

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said in a securities filing on Friday it delivered 28 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the second quarter.
Year on year, commercial planes deliveries fell 20 percent, while those of executive jets fell around 17 percent.
The company, which struck a deal with Boeing Co(BA.N) in July creating a $4.75 billion joint venture, also said it had a backlog that accounted for $17.4 billion at the end of June from $18.1 billion in March.
