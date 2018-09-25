Brazil's Embraer says it cannot yet estimate deadline for Boeing deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday in a securities filing that it cannot yet estimate a deadline for the conclusion of the sale of most of its commercial jet unit to Boeing Co (BA.N).

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Still, Embraer said it aims to close the deal as soon as possible, regardless of Brazil’s presidential election in October. Under the terms of the proposed deal announced in July, Embraer and Boeing will create a new company controlled by the U.S.-based planemaker.