Brazil's Embraer says it cannot yet estimate deadline for Boeing deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday in a securities filing that it cannot yet estimate a deadline for the conclusion of the sale of most of its commercial jet unit to Boeing Co (BA.N).
Still, Embraer said it aims to close the deal as soon as possible, regardless of Brazil’s presidential election in October. Under the terms of the proposed deal announced in July, Embraer and Boeing will create a new company controlled by the U.S.-based planemaker.
