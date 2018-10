RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - It is premature to define the terms and conditions of an eventual joint venture with American rival Boeing (BA.N) to build the KC-390 military cargo jet, Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday in a statement.

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Embraer added that talks with Boeing are progressing but no new documents have been signed by the companies, which agreed to a commercial tie-up as well as defense collaboration in July.