January 26, 2018 / 8:49 PM / in 2 days

Canada illegally subsidized Bombardier: Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Commerce has shown that the Canadian government “heavily and illegally subsidized” Bombardier and its C Series aircraft, allowing the company to survive and distorting the aviation industry.

The statement came just after Bombardier won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. planemaker Boeing Co when a U.S. agency rejected imposing hefty duties on sales of Bombardier’s new CSeries jet to American carriers.

(This version of the story was officially corrected to remove Embraer support of Brazil’s request for WTO action after statement by Embraer)

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

