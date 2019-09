BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government confirmed on Tuesday that the Brazilian Air Force will buy 28 KC-390 military cargo aircraft from planemaker Embraer, the first of which will be delivered on Wednesday with President Jair Bolsonaro in attendance.

Embraer developed the plane for the Brazilian Air Force and has also signed a marketing agreement with Boeing Co to sell the KC-390 to allies of the U.S. government.