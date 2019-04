FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA appointed Francisco Gomes Neto, current chief executive officer of bus body maker Marcopolo, as its new CEO and president, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Embraer’s board of directors will decide on his nomination on April 22. Gomes will replace Paulo Cesar Silva, who will leave the company this month, as previously announced.