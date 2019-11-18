Brazil's Embraer inks deals for six jets worth $374 million

The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) has signed orders worth $374 million for the sale of six jets to firms in Africa, the company said on Monday.

The orders, announced on Sunday at the Dubai Air Show, will be added to Embraer’s fourth-quarter backlog.

Brazil’s largest planemaker will sell three E195-E2 jets to Air Peace, the largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa, for $212.6 million based on current list prices.

Embraer also said it will sell three E190 jets to CIAF Leasing, a Cairo-based company, for $161.4 million at current list prices.