April 16, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Embraer delivers 14 commercial jets and 11 executive jets in first-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) delivered 14 commercial planes in the first three months of 2018, down from 18 commercial jets in the same period last year, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

Embraer delivered 11 executive jets in the first quarter, down from 15 in the year-ago period. The company has a backlog of 421 firm orders to deliver, a gauge of future revenue, and said it would disclose the value of those orders in its first quarter earnings results.

    Reporting by Jake Spring

