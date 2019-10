FILE PHOTO: Workers set up at the Embraer booth prior to the opening of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Becker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer on Thursday reported that its order backlog fell slightly to $16.2 billion in the third quarter from $16.9 billion in the previous three months.

Embraer delivered 44 planes in the quarter, compared with 39 a year ago.