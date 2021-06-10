Brazil's Embraer says subsidiary Eve in deal talks with Zanite SPAC

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said its subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions has entered merger talks with Zanite Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Eve, which is developing aircraft in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) segment, is one of the first big bets from the EmbraerX innovation division.

The Thursday filing was in response to a Bloomberg News report that Eve and Zanite were in talks for a potential $2 billion deal.

Shares in Embraer were up roughly 13% in the morning trading after it confirmed the talks with Zanite, at 19.60 reais.

“This is positive news for Embraer as the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer has a market cap of US$2.5 billion and just Eve Urban Air Mobility alone could reach a market value of US$2 billion,” analysts at Bradesco BBI wrote in a note to clients.

Earlier this week, Eve announced a partnership with helicopter company Helisul Aviation to deliver up to 50 eVTOLs starting in 2026, analysts at Guide added.