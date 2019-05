FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian electric engineering company WEG SA said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Brazil’s planemaker Embraer SA to develop new technology for electrical propulsion systems for aircraft.

It said in a statement that the first test flight for an innovative electric motor to be developed jointly by the companies is scheduled for 2020 using a single-engine EMB-203 Ipanema plane.