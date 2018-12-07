Brazil government to appeal injunction blocking Embraer-Boeing deal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government said on Friday that it will appeal an injunction blocking a proposed deal between planemakers Embraer (EMBR3.SA) and Boeing (BA.N) from going through.

The appeal will be filed by Brazil’s Solicitor General. In July, Embraer announced it would sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for $3.8 billion, but the proposed deal has not yet been approved by the government or by shareholders.