Embraer CEO sees $1 billion boost to cash position from Boeing deal: document

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) expects to improve its cash position by $1 billion once Boeing Co (BA.N) acquires most of its commercial jet unit, according to a note seen by Reuters from Embraer Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva to employees.

On a call with analysts, Embraer executives had said they expected about a fifth of Boeing’s $3.8 billion payment for a new commercial jet venture would go to taxes and the rest could be split between share buybacks, deleveraging, special dividends and investment in future defense and business jet projects.