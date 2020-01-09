Business News
January 9, 2020 / 10:36 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian aviation company Embraer is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing’s (BA.N) deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil’s Embraer (EMBR3.SA), according to a filing posted on the EU’s website on Thursday.

The EU’s deadline for a decision is now April 30. The investigation was suspended until January 6.

Last month, the EU regulators looking into the $4.2 billion tie-up had asked for more than 1.5 million pages of information and data on over 20 years of sales campaigns, which Boeing has now provided.

Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below